Chewy (CHWY) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $46.91, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.55% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, down 163.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.43 billion, up 18.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Chewy is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHWY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.