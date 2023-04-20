Chewy (CHWY) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed at $32.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 12.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 6.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Chewy is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 125%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.73 billion, up 12.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $11.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -92.45% and +11.2%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 60.83% lower within the past month. Chewy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Chewy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 867.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.55.

It is also worth noting that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 43.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHWY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

