Chewy (CHWY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the latest trading day at $19.14, indicating a -0.98% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64%.

Shares of the online pet store have appreciated by 7.27% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chewy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 6, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying a 1000% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.81 billion, indicating a 10.8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.56 per share and a revenue of $11.25 billion, representing changes of +5.66% and +11.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Chewy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Chewy presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Chewy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 34.27. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.25.

We can also see that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 194, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

