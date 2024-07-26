Chewy (CHWY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Chewy (CHWY) ending at $25.04, denoting a -0.99% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.11% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.03%.

Shares of the online pet store witnessed a loss of 12.94% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chewy in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.22, showcasing a 46.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.86 billion, indicating a 2.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.96 per share and a revenue of $11.74 billion, indicating changes of +39.13% and +5.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% higher. As of now, Chewy holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Chewy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.23. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.88.

Also, we should mention that CHWY has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.99.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

