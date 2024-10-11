Chewy (CHWY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Chewy (CHWY) standing at $29.10, reflecting a -1.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.33%.

The online pet store's shares have seen a decrease of 4.59% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chewy will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Chewy is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.86 billion, up 4.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $11.83 billion, which would represent changes of +65.22% and +6.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Chewy holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Chewy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.47.

Investors should also note that CHWY has a PEG ratio of 0.83 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHWY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

