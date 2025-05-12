Chewy (CHWY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Chewy (CHWY) ended the recent trading session at $39.48, demonstrating a -0.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 4.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had gained 14.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chewy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on June 11, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.07 billion, up 6.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.23 per share and a revenue of $12.4 billion, demonstrating changes of +18.27% and +4.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Chewy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Chewy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.15. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.73.

Investors should also note that CHWY has a PEG ratio of 3.4 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.