Chewy (CHWY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Chewy (CHWY) ending at $34.62, denoting a -0.77% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had gained 29.46% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.1% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chewy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 4, 2024. On that day, Chewy is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.86 billion, indicating a 4.45% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.14 per share and a revenue of $11.83 billion, signifying shifts of +65.22% and +6.35%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Chewy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Chewy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 30.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.2.

We can also see that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 1.32 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.