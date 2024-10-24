Chewy (CHWY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Chewy (CHWY) closed the latest trading day at $27.09, indicating a -1.35% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.22% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.76%.

The the stock of online pet store has fallen by 6.44% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chewy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.23, signifying a 53.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.86 billion, indicating a 4.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $11.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +65.22% and +6.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Chewy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Chewy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.09. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.4 for its industry.

Meanwhile, CHWY's PEG ratio is currently 0.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. CHWY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

