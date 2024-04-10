Chewy (CHWY) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Chewy (CHWY) reached $17.40, with a -0.97% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Shares of the online pet store witnessed a loss of 2.28% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chewy will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.87 billion, indicating a 2.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.83 per share and a revenue of $11.74 billion, signifying shifts of +20.29% and +5.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 31.34% downward. Right now, Chewy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chewy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.66.

It's also important to note that CHWY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

