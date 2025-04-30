Chewy (CHWY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $37.50, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.09%.

Shares of the online pet store witnessed a gain of 11.14% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chewy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.34, showcasing a 9.68% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.07 billion, reflecting a 6.85% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $12.4 billion, indicating changes of +18.27% and +4.52%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.83% higher within the past month. At present, Chewy boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Chewy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 30.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.44, so one might conclude that Chewy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CHWY has a PEG ratio of 3.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 1.41 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.