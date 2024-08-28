Chewy (CHWY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2024, Chewy (CHWY) reported revenue of $2.86 billion, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 billion, representing a surprise of -0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chewy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Active Customers : 20,002 compared to the 19,984 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 20,002 compared to the 19,984 average estimate based on six analysts. Net sales per active customer : $565 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $565.80.

: $565 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $565.80. Net Sales- Consumables : $2.02 billion versus $2.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.02 billion versus $2.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Other : $541.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $528.86 million.

: $541.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $528.86 million. Net Sales- Hardgoods : $300.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $292.33 million.

Shares of Chewy have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.