Chewy (CHWY) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Q1 Highlights

The company’s adjusted earnings were 15 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss of 2 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 12 cents a share.



Net sales amounted to $2,135.2 million, which came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,124 million. Moreover, the top line surged 31.7% year over year on strength in purchasing behavior and active customer base. The company witnessed a 31.6% rise in active customers and an 8.7% increase in net sales per active customer. Active customers at the end of the quarter reached 19.8 million. However, growth was somewhat offset by elevated out-of-stock levels, which lowered sales by an estimated $40 million in the quarter.

Autoship customer sales for the quarter amounted to $1.48 billion, up 34.4% year over year. Autoship customer sales accounted for 69.3% of the company’s top line.



Moving on, gross profit increased 55.7% to $589.8 million in the reported quarter. Gross margin expanded 420 bps to 27.6% on the back of higher sales and an improved customer engagement as well as growth in hard goods, proprietary brands, specialty and health care verticals.



Selling, general & administrative expenses jumped about 27% year over year to $406.2 million while advertising and marketing expenses rose 36.1% to reach $144.4 million. Consequently, total operating expenses increased 29.2% to $550.7 million.



Further, adjusted EBITDA amounted to $77.4 million, improving significantly from $3.4 million recorded in the prior-year fiscal’s quarter. Also, adjusted EBITDA margin increased 340 bps to 3.6%.

Financial Details

Chewy ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $637.5 million, accounts receivable of $117.6 million and inventories worth $490.9 million. As of May 2, 2021, total stockholders’ equity deficit was $69 million.



In the fiscal first quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $98.4 million compared with $20.7 million of net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the year-ago fiscal’s quarter. This presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s free cash flow stood at $59.5 million at the end of the quarter. Capital expenditures during the quarter were $38.9 million.

Guidance

Management expects net sales for the fiscal second quarter in the range of $2.15-$2.17 billion, which indicates growth of 26-28% from the prior-year fiscal’s quarterly reported figure.



However, elevated out-of-stock levels remain a headwind in fiscal 2021. Nonetheless, the company raised net sales between $8.9 billion and $9 billion for the current fiscal year, suggesting an increase of 25-26% from the prior-year fiscal’s quarterly reported number. Further, adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to expand between 80 and 120 bps for the ongoing fiscal year from last fiscal year’s quarterly reported figure.

