Chewy (CHWY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $31.11, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 18.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 30, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.76 billion, up 13.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $11.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.66% and +12.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Chewy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Chewy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 54.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.76.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.