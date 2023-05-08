Chewy (CHWY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $33.41, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 5.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Chewy is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.73 billion, up 12.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $11.22 billion, which would represent changes of -105.66% and +11.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 35% lower. Chewy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.