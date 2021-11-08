Chewy (CHWY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $75.58, marking a +1.59% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had gained 18.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 4.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CHWY as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CHWY is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.21 billion, up 24.16% from the year-ago period.

CHWY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $8.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.11% and +25.21%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHWY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CHWY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CHWY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 978.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.94.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

