Chewy (CHWY) Lined Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Chewy, Inc. CHWY is set to report top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 30, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales is currently pegged at $2,763 million, showing 13.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



The consensus mark for earnings for the fiscal second quarter has increased a penny over the past 30 days to 11 cents a share. This reflects year-over-year growth of 120% from earnings of 5 cents per share recorded in the year-earlier quarter.



This pet food and other pet-related supplier delivered an earnings surprise of 271.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported fiscal quarter, Chewy recorded an earnings surprise of 600%.

Key Factors to Note

Chewy’s sales performance for the fiscal second quarter is quite likely to have been benefited from its e-commerce channels, product assortments and innovation efforts. Management has been making technology upgrades for its website and online platforms to drive online sales.

Higher product demand, robust consumer engagement and growth in active customers have been steadily contributing to the results. In fact, net sales per active customer and Autoship customer sales have been reaching new records, and in turn, boosting customer loyalty. Additionally, CHWY’s healthcare business bodes well.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales per active customer presently stands at $528, showing a rise of 3.1% from the preceding quarter.



However, the company’s quarterly performance is likely to have been hurt by a tough macroeconomic environment, including headwinds like inflationary pressures. These factors, coupled with any deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses, are expected to have affected CHWY’s performance in the fiscal second quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Chewy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here as explained below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP.

Chewy Price and EPS Surprise

Chewy price-eps-surprise | Chewy Quote

Chewy currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With The Favorable Combination

Here are a few companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 15 cents suggests an increase of 275% from the year-ago quarter.



American Eagle Outfitters’ top line is anticipated to fall year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.19 billion, indicating a drop of 0.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank of 2. FIVE is likely to register top-line improvement when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $760.2 million, calling for growth of 13.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the quarterly earnings per share of 83 cents suggests a 12.2% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. FIVE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decrease when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.39 suggests a decline of 17.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Casey's top line is anticipated to fall year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.85 billion, indicating a drop of 13.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.