Chewy (CHWY) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Chewy (CHWY) ending at $29.32, denoting a +0.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

The online pet store's shares have seen a decrease of 5.24% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chewy in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, up 53.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.86 billion, up 4.44% from the year-ago period.

CHWY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $11.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.22% and +6.34%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Chewy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Chewy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.23.

It is also worth noting that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

