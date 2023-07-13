Chewy (CHWY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $37.69, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 5.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Chewy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.76 billion, up 13.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $11.32 billion, which would represent changes of +5.66% and +12.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 61.9% higher within the past month. Chewy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Chewy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 66.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.6.

Also, we should mention that CHWY has a PEG ratio of 3.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

