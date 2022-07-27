Chewy (CHWY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $38.94, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had gained 8.97% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.5 billion, up 16% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $10.48 billion, which would represent changes of -1266.67% and +17.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Chewy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.