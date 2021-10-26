Chewy (CHWY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $67.99, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 3.62% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CHWY as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CHWY is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.21 billion, up 24.16% from the year-ago period.

CHWY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $8.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.11% and +25.21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CHWY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CHWY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note CHWY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 894.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.56.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

