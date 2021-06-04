Chewy (CHWY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $75.21, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had gained 5.06% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

CHWY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 10, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CHWY to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 125%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.12 billion, up 31.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $8.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +122.22% and +25.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CHWY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.7% higher within the past month. CHWY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CHWY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 373.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.95, so we one might conclude that CHWY is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 18.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

