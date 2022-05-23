Chewy (CHWY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $24.90, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 29.32% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 8.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 186.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.42 billion, up 13.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $10.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1533.33% and +15.85%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Chewy is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

