Chewy (CHWY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $34.66, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 24.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 186.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion, up 13.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $10.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1533.33% and +15.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 967.86% lower. Chewy currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.