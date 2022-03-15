Chewy (CHWY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $37.22, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 29.95% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 154.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.43 billion, up 18.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 261.54% higher. Chewy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Chewy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1290.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.26.

We can also see that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 64.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

