Chewy (CHWY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed at $72.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.7% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 13.21% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CHWY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 10, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, up 125% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.12 billion, up 31.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $8.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +122.22% and +25.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHWY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.38% higher. CHWY currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CHWY has a Forward P/E ratio of 356.32 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.14, which means CHWY is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 17.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

