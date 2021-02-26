Chewy (CHWY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $101.56, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online pet store had lost 2.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.53% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CHWY as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CHWY is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.96 billion, up 44.9% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHWY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CHWY currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

