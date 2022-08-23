Chewy (CHWY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $41.26, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 1.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 30, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, down 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.5 billion, up 16% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $10.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1266.67% and +17.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% lower within the past month. Chewy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

