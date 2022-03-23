Chewy (CHWY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed at $46.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online pet store had gained 9.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, down 163.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.43 billion, up 18.72% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 61.54% lower. Chewy currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.