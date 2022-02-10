Chewy (CHWY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $52.42, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.81% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had gained 7.55% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Chewy is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 163.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.43 billion, up 18.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Chewy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHWY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.