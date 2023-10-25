Chewy (CHWY) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Chewy (CHWY) reached $16.87, with a -1.46% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.43%.

The the stock of online pet store has fallen by 3.17% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chewy will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, up 800% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.81 billion, indicating a 10.8% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

CHWY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $11.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.66% and +11.44%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Chewy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chewy has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.35 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.52.

It is also worth noting that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Consumer Products - Staples industry stood at 2.16 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.