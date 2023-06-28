Chewy (CHWY) Expands Health Programs, Up More Than 9% in a Year

Chewy, Inc. CHWY has been gaining from its e-commerce channels, product assortments and innovation efforts. In the latest development, the company has announced the availability of new CarePlus insurance and wellness offerings, featuring more expanded coverage options and price points from best-in-class providers, namely, Lemonade Pet and Trupanion.



The CarePlus plans are currently available in the U.S., with new access in California, Florida, New York and Washington. Through this plan, consumers will be able to choose from plans made to resonate with a wider range of needs on convenience, price point and other factors.



To address pet parents’ concerns like immense care as well as recognizing the financial value of planning, CarePlus brings plans starting at $20 per month. The plans can be enhanced via several wellness options, particularly designed to cater to the individual requirements and budget of pet parents. With CarePlus, customers can access a broader range of Chewy's healthcare offerings such as direct access to experts via Connect with a Vet and fast medication delivery by Chewy Pharmacy.



Through the enhanced plans from Lemonade Pet, customers will be able to access policy coverage, track billing and immediately file claims via the Lemonade app. These plans also feature the choice to designate animal-focused charities.



We note that CarePlus plans are presently available in 45 states, with further expansions this summer. The CarePlus plans offer more options while retaining the same experience pet parents require from the company.

What’s More?

Shares of this online pet retailer have increased 9.2% in a year’s span, outperforming the industry’s 16.2% drop.



Management has been making technology upgrades for its website and online platforms for some time to drive online sales. Higher product demand, robust consumer engagement and growth in active customers are added positives. Strength in categories like consumables, premium and healthcare are contributing to results. Additionally, CHWY’s pharmacy business and brand strength appear encouraging.

Eye These Solid Picks

Some better-ranked consumer staple stocks are The Kraft Heinz Company KHC, McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC and Lamb Weston LW.



The Kraft Heinz Company, a food and beverage product company, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.8% and 3.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



McCormick, which operates as a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spices, seasonings, specialty foods and flavors, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MKC has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 3.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.4% and 3.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Lamb Weston, which is a frozen potato product company, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. LW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.6%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 30% and 117.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.





