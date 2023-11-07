Chewy (CHWY) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $21.04, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had gained 12.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chewy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 6, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.09, indicating an 800% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.81 billion, reflecting a 10.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.57 per share and a revenue of $11.25 billion, signifying shifts of +7.55% and +11.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 33.33% higher. Right now, Chewy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chewy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.43, so one might conclude that Chewy is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

