Chewy (CHWY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $31, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online pet store had lost 12.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Chewy is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.73 billion, up 12.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $11.23 billion, which would represent changes of -103.77% and +11.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Chewy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

