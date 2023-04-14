Chewy (CHWY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $34.28, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online pet store had lost 10.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Chewy is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.73 billion, up 12.24% from the prior-year quarter.

CHWY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $11.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -103.77% and +11.2%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 117.39% lower. Chewy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

