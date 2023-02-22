Chewy (CHWY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $40.33, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online pet store had lost 6.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.64 billion, up 10.68% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 23.33% higher. Chewy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Chewy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 329.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.45.

Also, we should mention that CHWY has a PEG ratio of 16.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

