Chewy (CHWY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $41.20, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online pet store had gained 5.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 9.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 166.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.49 billion, up 12.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $10.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of -466.67% and +13.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.1% lower. Chewy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

