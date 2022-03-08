Chewy (CHWY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $42.04, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 6.53% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Chewy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Chewy is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 163.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.43 billion, up 18.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Chewy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

