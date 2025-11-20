Chewy (CHWY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed at $33.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.16%.

The online pet store's stock has dropped by 5.47% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chewy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 10, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.09 billion, up 7.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $12.59 billion, which would represent changes of +22.12% and +6.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.86% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Chewy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Chewy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.9. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.36.

We can also see that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.36.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

