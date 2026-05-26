Chewy (CHWY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $21.25, moving +2.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.19%.

The online pet store's stock has dropped by 17.8% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chewy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 10, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.43, reflecting a 22.86% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.36 billion, showing a 7.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

CHWY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $13.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.35% and +8.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Chewy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Chewy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.75. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.97 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that CHWY has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.