Chewy (CHWY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Chewy (CHWY) was up +2.65% at $34.47. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online pet store had lost 15.07% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chewy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.31, indicating a 55% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.1 billion, showing a 7.58% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $12.59 billion, signifying shifts of +22.12% and +6.13%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chewy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% lower. At present, Chewy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Chewy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.42. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.87.

It is also worth noting that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.4. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

