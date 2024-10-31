Chewy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Chewy (CHWY) with 14,111 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 54.82%. Apr-25 27.5 calls and 11/8 weekly 27.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.16. Earnings are expected on December 4th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CHWY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.