Chevron's TCO diverts oil to Georgia's Batumi port, sources say

April 19 (Reuters) - Chevron's Tengizchevroil (TCO), operator of the giant Tengiz oilfield in Kazakhstan, has begun supplying oil to Georgia's Batumi port this month after a sharp fall in exports from Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), two trade sources said and Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

CPC, the main export route for Kazakhstan's oil, sharply cut oil exports via its system from the end of March after its Black Sea facilities sustained storm damage, the consortium has said.

The sharp fall in oil intake to the CPC system resulted in an immediate decline in oil production by Kazakh producers including Tengizchevroil because they had no alternative export route to evacuate volumes.

TCO plans to supply 3,000 tonnes of oil in April and 100,560 tonnes of oil in May to Batumi port, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. TCO plans to supply 140,000 tonnes of oil per month from the Tengiz field via Batumi port in the near future, the sources said.

The route is less profitable than the CPC pipeline, but TCO has to use alternative export outlets to keep Tengiz oilfield production at steady levels, one of the sources said, adding that the company is also looking at other alternative export routes.

A Chevron representative declined to comment on "specific details related to possible future business and commercial plans".

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)

