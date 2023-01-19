Chevron's refinery unloading first Venezuelan crude cargo

HOUSTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N on Thursday began discharging the first export of Venezuelan oil to the United States since 2019, receiving a 237,000-barrel cargo of Venezuelan heavy crude at its Pascagoula, Mississippi, oil refinery.

The cargo, on Liberia-flagged tanker Kerala had departed from state-run PDVSA's Bajo Grande port last week, will be followed by three other tankers en route under the same U.S. authorization as the Kerala.

The Panamax tanker arrived on Wednesday at Pascagoula's PAS2 terminal, said organization United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), which monitors vessel traffic.

Another Chevron-chartered tanker that is carrying Venezuelan crude to the United States, the Sealeo, was waiting on Thursday at the U.S. Gulf Coast to discharge. The ICE Fighter carrying Boscan crude departed earlier this week and signaled Corpus Christi, Texas, as its destination. The Carina Voyager carrying Hamaca crude was setting sail on Thursday to Freeport, Texas, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)

