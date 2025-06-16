Chevron's Permian Wells Deliver More - With Less Spending

Chevron Corporation’s CVX operations in the Permian Basin are showing strong results, and the company is doing it with less money. The energy supermajor expects its oil and gas production to witness a 5-6% CAGR through 2026, while cutting its reinvestment rate by about 20% compared to 2024. That means it’s spending less but still getting more output. A big part of this success comes from better-performing wells in New Mexico’s Delaware Basin, which now makes up 85% of its new development plans.



In 2024, Chevron brought 244 company-operated wells online, including 90 in New Mexico. Those wells produced better than expected, helping to lower costs and increase returns. As a result, the company expects its free cash flow from the Permian to grow by nearly $2 billion by the end of 2026. And because a significant portion of Chevron’s acreage in the area has little or no royalty payments, it keeps more of the revenues from each barrel it produces.



This approach reflects Chevron’s focus on doing more with less. Rather than chasing growth at any cost, the company is improving how wells are drilled, cutting down on waste, and choosing high-return areas. The Permian Basin continues to be a key part of Chevron’s business, and by improving efficiency and lowering costs, the company is turning it into a reliable source of cash for the long term.

A Word on Some Other Permian Operators

ExxonMobil XOM, Chevron’s primary competitor, has aggressively ramped up its Permian presence through acquisitions, most notably its $63 billion buyout of Pioneer Natural Resources in 2024. This move expanded ExxonMobil’s footprint to more than 1.3 million net acres and significantly boosted output.



In 2024, ExxonMobil’s Permian production averaged 1.185 million BOE/d, up 570,000 from the prior year. The company plans to double that to 2.3 million BOE/d by 2030. To get there, it’s using advanced methods like special proppants and cube drilling, and it aims to cut emissions to net zero in its original Permian operations by 2030 and in Pioneer’s by 2035.



Another energy biggie, EOG Resources EOG, holds a dominant position in the Delaware Basin, utilizing advanced drilling techniques to maximize well productivity and returns. In 2024, EOG Resources’ Permian assets drove 3% oil production growth and an 8% increase in total volumes. By leveraging proprietary technology and self-sourced materials, EOG Resources maintains a breakeven price in the low-$50s, ensuring consistent free cash flow and attractive shareholder returns.

CVX’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Chevron have lost around 5% in the past year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Chevron’s forward 12-month P/E multiple stands at almost 19X, well above the subindustry. CVX carries a Value Score of D.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chevron’s 2025 revenues implies a 6% decline year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

