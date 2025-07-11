Chevron's Low-Carbon Buildout Deserves a Closer Look Now

Chevron Corporation’s CVX energy mix is quietly changing. Beyond its traditional oil and gas business, the company is actively developing renewable fuels and solutions to manage carbon emissions. This shows that they are weaving sustainability right into their core operations. Chevron has formed partnerships with companies like CalBio, Brightmark, and Bunge to boost its production of renewable diesel and renewable natural gas (RNG). New projects, such as the Geismar biorefinery and an oilseed processing plant in Louisiana, signal that these sustainable efforts are set to grow significantly.



Investors should know that Chevron is looking to embed renewable solutions directly into how they operate. This involves expanding the types of raw materials they use for fuels, and establishing a foothold in hydrogen production and carbon capture technology. It's a careful, well-thought-out strategy backed by real assets. Early examples of this growing low-carbon infrastructure include electrolyzers in Utah, facilities for storing carbon dioxide (CO2) at Bayou Bend, and new production sites at Pascagoula.



For investors, it would be wise to view these initiatives more as a long-term safety net. These new ventures will not replace Chevron's traditional energy business anytime soon. However, they should provide the company a sharper competitive edge as government policies and pricing for energy continue to evolve.

How Other Energy Giants Are Approaching Low-Carbon Growth

ExxonMobil XOM is making significant investments in cleaner energy. The company plans to spend up to $30 billion by 2030 on projects that reduce emissions, with many of these benefiting the wider industry. For instance, ExxonMobil's Baytown facility is becoming one of the world's largest "blue hydrogen" production sites, supported by large-scale carbon capture. Beyond this, ExxonMobil is actively developing biofuels, securing lithium for batteries, and creating advanced tools to cut methane leaks.



London-based Shell SHEL is also actively transforming its business to focus more on cleaner energy. In 2025, Shell sold off its onshore operations in Nigeria and acquired Pavilion Energy, showing a clear shift toward Liquefied Natural Gas and other transition fuels. The company plans to invest $10-15 billion in low-carbon solutions by 2025, including hydrogen and renewable energy. Shell's Holland Hydrogen I project in Rotterdam, powered by offshore wind, is a key part of its green strategy. Shell is also expanding its electric vehicle charging network and carbon capture and storage technologies.

The Zacks Rundown on Chevron

Shares of Chevron have gained more than 6% so far this year compared with the Oil/Energy sector’s increase of 3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective - in terms of price-to-book value - Chevron is trading at a premium compared to the industry average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVX’s earnings has remained stable over the past seven days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



