Chevron's first cargo of Venezuelan oil after license departs to U.S.

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

January 10, 2023 — 11:29 am EST

Written by Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N first cargo of Venezuelan crude after a U.S. license received in November has departed from a ship-to-ship transfer hub near Aruba to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery, according to shipping data seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

