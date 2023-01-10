Chevron's first cargo of Venezuelan oil after license departs to U.S.

HOUSTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N first cargo of Venezuelan crude after a U.S. license received in November has departed from a ship-to-ship transfer hub near Aruba to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery, according to shipping data seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Gary McWillims)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.