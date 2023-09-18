Chevron's (CVX) Wheatstone LNG Resumes Full Production

Chevron Corporation’s CVX Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Western Australia has resumed full production after a fault last week, due to which it cut output by about one-fifth and union workers began 24-hour strikes over the weekend.

The Fault and the Strike

The fault occurred on Sep 14, and the strike began on Sep 15. The strike was initiated by the Offshore Alliance union, which represents workers at the Wheatstone and Gorgon LNG facilities. The union is demanding a new enterprise agreement that includes better pay and conditions for its members.

The Resolution and Swift Recovery

The strike was suspended on Sep 17, and full production resumed at the Wheatstone plant the following night. Chevron said that there has been no change to scheduled LNG deliveries and that domestic gas production has been unaffected by the outage or strike action.

Wheatstone LNG Plant: A Key Player

The Wheatstone LNG plant is one of Australia's largest LNG facilities and has a production capacity of 8.9 million tons per annum. The plant is operated by Chevron and jointly owned by Chevron, Apache, KOGAS and Kyushu Electric Power. The resumption of full production at the Wheatstone LNG plant is a positive development for the global LNG market.

Impact of the strike

The strike at the Wheatstone and Gorgon LNG plants had a limited impact on global LNG supply, as production at the Wheatstone plant was only reduced by about one-fifth during the strike. However, the strike did highlight the potential for industrial action to disrupt LNG supplies from Australia, which is one of the world's largest LNG exporters.

Outlook for the global LNG market

The global LNG market is expected to remain tight in the near term, owing to strong demand from Asia, supply disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and other factors. The resumption of full production at the Wheatstone LNG plant will help ease the tightness in the market, but further disruptions may occur.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.