Chevron's (CVX) Australian LNG Operations Face Labor Strikes

Chevron Corporation’s ( CVX ) liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in Western Australia are in jeopardy as workers at the Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities vote to resume strikes, per a Reuters report. This comes after unions claim that Chevron reneged on its commitment to accept the recommendations put forth by the Fair Work Commission (FWC).

According to the report, workers at Chevron's LNG facilities have chosen to recommence strikes, following a similar decision made by their colleagues in a meeting held less than 24 hours earlier. The Offshore Alliance, a union coalition representing the workers, announced that night-shift workers from both the Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities supported the strike.

The alliance, representing nearly 500 members of the Australia Workers' Union and National Maritime Union employed at Chevron's operations, announced its intention to file a notice of further Protected Industrial Action. Under Australian labor law, the union must provide at least seven days' notice before the strike’s resumption. Unions have indicated their intention to submit this notice on Monday, indicating a likely disruption to Chevron's operations in the coming weeks.

Per the report, CVX has not yet issued a public response to the escalating labor dispute. However, the company emphasized its commitment to reaching a resolution in collaboration with all parties involved. Chevron aims to finalize a deal based on recommendations put forth by Australia's industrial arbitrator, the FWC, in September.

The ongoing labor dispute poses a substantial risk to Chevron's LNG operations in Western Australia. Potential disruptions in production and supply could have significant ramifications for the company's finances. Additionally, the dispute highlights broader challenges facing the LNG sector in maintaining stable labor relations since the two facilities at Gorgon and Wheatstone account for approximately 10 percent of the global LNG production.

