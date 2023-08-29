Chevron's (CVX) Aphrodite Field Development Plan Gets Rejected

Chevron Corporation ( CVX )-led consortium’s plan to develop Cyprus' Aphrodite gas field got rejected by the government, according to a Bloomberg News report, citing energy minister Giorgos Papanastasiou.

The parties involved could begin discussions in order to reach an agreement within the next 30 days, the minister told Bloomberg, without commenting on why Chevron's offer was turned down. A fresh round of talks began on Aug 25, Friday.

Chevron, along with Shell Plc SHEL and Israel's Newmed Energy LP, had submitted an updated plan in May for the Cypriot government’s approval that was aimed at using a subsea pipeline to link the gas field to an existing processing facility in Egypt. Chevron and partners have the drilling rights in the offshore Aphrodite field. While NewMed has a 30% stake in the field, located about 170 km from Limassol, Chevron and Shell hold a 35% share each.

The Aphrodite field, which was discovered more than a decade ago in the eastern Mediterranean, is anticipated to hold 4.4 trillion cubic feet of untapped gas and is located near the Leviathan field, which is managed jointly by Chevron and NewMed, off the coast of Israel.

