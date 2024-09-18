Chevron's CEO Slams Biden's LNG Policy Over Cost & Emissions Concerns

Chevron Corporation’s CVX CEO Mike Wirth openly criticized the Biden administration's recent decisions related to the natural gas sector, particularly the halt on new liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export licenses. Speaking at the GasTech conference in Houston, Wirth argued that this pause will lead to higher energy costs, disrupt supplies for U.S. allies and inadvertently increase emissions by delaying the shift from coal to natural gas.



Risks to Economic Prosperity From LNG Export Policy

Wirth contended that the Biden administration's approach undermines economic prosperity, energy security and environmental protection. He emphasized that natural gas, which often replaces more polluting coal in power generation, significantly reduces emissions. Data from McKinsey supports his claim, showing that the emissions avoided by switching from coal to gas surpass the reductions achieved through wind and solar power in the past 15 years. This highlights the critical role played by natural gas in cleaner energy generation.

Wirth also mentioned that natural gas is crucial not just for environmental reasons but also for the advancement of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). He explained that while AI development typically takes place in innovation hubs such as Silicon Valley, the energy needed to power these advancements must come from reliable sources.

In this context, he highlighted the importance of natural gas, particularly from regions like the Permian Basin, which is known for its rich gas reserves. He argued that the benefits of natural gas are so evident that political considerations should not hinder its progress.



Industry Leaders Echo CVX’s Concerns

Other industry leaders joined Wirth in voicing their concerns at the conference. ConocoPhillips COP CEO Ryan Lance, representing the Houston-based oil and gas exploration and production company, condemned the LNG export pause as "irrational" and called for the United States to assert its leadership in the global LNG market.

Similarly, Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO of Baker Hughes BKR, an oil and gas equipment and services company also headquartered in Houston, criticized the current policy for lacking cohesion and sustainability. He emphasized on the need for a more integrated and forward-thinking approach to energy development.



Uncertainty of Ongoing Policy and Legal Challenges

In July, a federal judge lifted the moratorium on LNG export applications following legal challenges from several states, but the Department of Energy is currently appealing this decision. The ongoing policy uncertainty continues to provoke debate within the industry.

Overall, the debate over natural gas policy highlights the urgency for a balanced approach that promotes economic growth while addressing environmental concerns. Industry leaders, including CVX, emphasize the need for stable and forward-thinking policies to drive innovation and ensure energy security. As the situation changes, finding a middle ground will be essential for advancing a sustainable and competitive energy future.



